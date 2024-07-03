Treatt plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:TET)

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Treatt Price Performance
Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 424 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.60. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.29 ($4.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.47). The company has a market capitalization of £257.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,338.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.
About Treatt
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Treatt
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.