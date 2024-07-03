Treatt plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:TET)

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Treatt Price Performance

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 424 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.60. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.29 ($4.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.47). The company has a market capitalization of £257.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,338.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Get Treatt alerts:

About Treatt

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.