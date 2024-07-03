Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading 18.6% Higher

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) traded up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TLG
Troilus Gold Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.
Troilus Gold Company Profile
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Troilus Gold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.