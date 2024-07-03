Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading 18.6% Higher

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) traded up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

In related news, Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

