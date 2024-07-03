TRON Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $315.19 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $9.24 billion and $315.19 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,180,143,415 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

