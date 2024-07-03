Trustpilot Group’s (TRST) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 222 ($2.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £921.72 million, a PE ratio of 22,200.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.67.

Insider Transactions at Trustpilot Group

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 78,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($216,286.36). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

