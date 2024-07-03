Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders Sells 584 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $23,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,128.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 638,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.