United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $30.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,249,000 after purchasing an additional 556,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 337,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

