United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Trimmed by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 257,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

United Rentals stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $654.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,721. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $660.29 and its 200 day moving average is $646.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

