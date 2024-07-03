UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Hits $5.39 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00009750 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $1.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00121755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,091,936 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,094,839.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.82187185 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,160,690.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

