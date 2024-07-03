Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $43.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

