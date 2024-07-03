UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 296.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,824,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.