Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,805,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,039,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.