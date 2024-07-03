Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $114.07.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.