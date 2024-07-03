Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.60. 2,875,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,618. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.