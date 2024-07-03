Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.29. 372,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $301.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.