Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 712,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,432. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

