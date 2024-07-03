Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $374.18. 868,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

