Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. 743,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,869. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.