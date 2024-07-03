Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 947 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,041,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. 1,171,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,133. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

