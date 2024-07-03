Valerie Morisset Sells 50,000 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 462,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,985. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELYM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.