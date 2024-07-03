Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.47. 460,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

