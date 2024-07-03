Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.