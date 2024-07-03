Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,057,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after buying an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $252.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $252.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

