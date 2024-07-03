Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 425,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,755 shares.The stock last traded at $45.03 and had previously closed at $45.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
