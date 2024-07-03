Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 425,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,755 shares.The stock last traded at $45.03 and had previously closed at $45.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

