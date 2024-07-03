Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.22. 1,576,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,631. The company has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $506.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.