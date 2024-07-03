Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.94. 273,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,128. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

