VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.90.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.