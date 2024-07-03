Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.63.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.48. The company had a trading volume of 694,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.