Verum Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,063,000.

DFEV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,862. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $621.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

