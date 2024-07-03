Verum Partners LLC Purchases 64,677 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,809,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 5,371,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,849. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

