Verum Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.01. 206,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average is $233.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $252.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

