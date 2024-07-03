Verum Partners LLC Sells 40,622 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Verum Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 1,513,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

