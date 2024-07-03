Verum Partners LLC Sells 8,767 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Verum Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 271,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.