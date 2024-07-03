Verum Partners LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,705,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SYLD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,010 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.