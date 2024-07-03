Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.97

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.