Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is Helikon Investments Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Helikon Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359,823 shares during the period. Vista Energy comprises about 16.3% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $189,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 287,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

VIST stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 806,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.