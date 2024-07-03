Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.04% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

DIS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

