Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 88,433 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,433 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 40.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $46,940.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

