Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,187,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158,393 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.08% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of VWE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 441,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.47. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.38%.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

