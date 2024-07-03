Wasatch Advisors LP Has $8.47 Million Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,214. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,437.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at $29,345,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,437.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $1,135,456. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.