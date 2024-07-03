Wasatch Advisors LP Has $89.87 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of AAON worth $89,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AAON traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

