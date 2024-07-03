Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 101,615 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,615 shares during the period. Kadant comprises 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 8.20% of Kadant worth $315,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Stock Up 1.0 %

KAI stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,223. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

