Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 558,293 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,293 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $191,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in YETI by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 39.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of YETI by 393.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. 1,064,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

