WAX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.70 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $134.30 million and $3.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03946231 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $4,708,614.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

