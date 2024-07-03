Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

WELL stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

