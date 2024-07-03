West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,966,266. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

