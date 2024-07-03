West Oak Capital LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $221,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 40,222 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $5,310,912.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 40,222 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $5,310,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,544,846 shares of company stock valued at $209,247,962 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.45. 786,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

