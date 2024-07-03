West Oak Capital LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

