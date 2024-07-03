WFA Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.42. 110,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

