WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $22,742.68 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00123605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014549 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

