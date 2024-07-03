William Blair Comments on The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.59 per share.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $203.66 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.